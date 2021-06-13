Where’s the most expensive gas in Laredo?

(LAREDO, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.74 for gas in the Laredo area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.8, with an average price of $2.74 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Laredo area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 3601 Jaime Zapata Memorial Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Laredo area that as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 3601 Jaime Zapata Memorial Hwy, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 7045 Del Mar Blvd, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Chevron 5799 Sh-359, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1201 E Saunders St, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2719 E Saunders St, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 3410 N Arkansas Ave, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.75 $ 3.37 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4810 San Bernardo Ave. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.