Laredo, TX

Where’s the most expensive gas in Laredo?

Laredo Today
Laredo Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ure84_0aSzYs9200

(LAREDO, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.74 for gas in the Laredo area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.8, with an average price of $2.74 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Laredo area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 3601 Jaime Zapata Memorial Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Laredo area that as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

3601 Jaime Zapata Memorial Hwy, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

7045 Del Mar Blvd, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

Chevron

5799 Sh-359, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--

Valero

1201 E Saunders St, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

2719 E Saunders St, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Valero

3410 N Arkansas Ave, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$2.75
$3.37
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4810 San Bernardo Ave. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Laredo, TX
