Are you overpaying for gas in Lubbock? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(LUBBOCK, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.69 for gas in the Lubbock area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.49 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.69 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lubbock area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lubbock area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 2440 19Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lubbock area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 2440 19Th St, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Flying J 602 4Th Street, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.13 $ 3.40 $ --

Conoco 2102 50Th St, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Valero 2017 50Th St, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

E-Z Mart 4426 34Th St, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.31 $ --

Conoco 8109 Indiana Ave, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 6020 34Th St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.