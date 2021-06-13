Cancel
Lubbock, TX

Are you overpaying for gas in Lubbock? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Lubbock News Alert
 8 days ago
(LUBBOCK, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.69 for gas in the Lubbock area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.49 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.69 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lubbock area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lubbock area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 2440 19Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lubbock area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

2440 19Th St, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95

Flying J

602 4Th Street, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.71
$--
$--
$3.25
card
card$2.79
$3.13
$3.40
$--

Conoco

2102 50Th St, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95

Valero

2017 50Th St, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

E-Z Mart

4426 34Th St, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.31
$--

Conoco

8109 Indiana Ave, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 6020 34Th St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Lubbock News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

