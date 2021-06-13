Where’s the most expensive gas in Pensacola?
(PENSACOLA, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Pensacola area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Pensacola area was $2.96 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.72 to $3.14 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pensacola area appeared to be at Shell, at 6403 N 9Th Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pensacola area that as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.44
$3.68
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.14
$3.54
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.59
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1250 Airport Blvd . As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.