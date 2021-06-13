Cancel
Pensacola, FL

Where’s the most expensive gas in Pensacola?

Posted by 
Pensacola News Alert
Pensacola News Alert
 8 days ago


(PENSACOLA, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Pensacola area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Pensacola area was $2.96 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.72 to $3.14 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pensacola area appeared to be at Shell, at 6403 N 9Th Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pensacola area that as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

6403 N 9Th Ave, Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.44
$3.68
$--

Exxon

7822 N Davis Hwy , Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19

BP

7815 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.69
$--

Shell

7955 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.14
$3.54
$3.19

Shell

2838 N 12Th Ave, Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.59
$3.79
$--

Chevron

220 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1250 Airport Blvd . As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

