Where’s the most expensive gas in Pensacola?

(PENSACOLA, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Pensacola area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Pensacola area was $2.96 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.72 to $3.14 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pensacola area appeared to be at Shell, at 6403 N 9Th Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pensacola area that as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 6403 N 9Th Ave, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.68 $ --

Exxon 7822 N Davis Hwy , Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

BP 7815 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ --

Shell 7955 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 3.19

Shell 2838 N 12Th Ave, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ --

Chevron 220 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1250 Airport Blvd . As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.