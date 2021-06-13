Are you overpaying for gas in Mobile? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MOBILE, AL) Gas prices vary across the Mobile area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Mobile area ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.83 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Stop N Go, at 424 N Broad .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mobile area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Stop N Go 424 N Broad , Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1262 Government St, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1300 Government St, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 1507-A Springhill Ave, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Texaco 1363 Government St, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2160 Old Shell Rd, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 601 E I-65 Service Rd. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.