Are you overpaying for gas in Akron? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(AKRON, OH) If you’re paying more than $2.81 for gas in the Akron area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Akron area ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.81 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Akron area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 215 Memorial Pkwy.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Akron area that as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$3.20
|card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$3.20
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.52
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 1045 Graham Rd. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.