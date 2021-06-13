Are you overpaying for gas in Akron? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(AKRON, OH) If you’re paying more than $2.81 for gas in the Akron area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Akron area ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.81 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Akron area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 215 Memorial Pkwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Akron area that as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 215 Memorial Pkwy, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Sunoco 1550 W Market St, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.20 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.20

Shell 1683 State Rd, Cuyahoga Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 1904 Copley Rd , Copley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Sunoco 2113 State Rd, Cuyahoga Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ --

Sunoco 1159 Wooster Rd N, Barberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.52 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 1045 Graham Rd. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.