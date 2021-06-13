Paying too much for gas Madison? Analysis shows most expensive station
(MADISON, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the Madison area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Madison area was $2.80 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Madison area appeared to be at BP, at 735 E Washington Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.31
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.14
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Amoco at 3401 Milwaukee St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.