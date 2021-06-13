Paying too much for gas Madison? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MADISON, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the Madison area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Madison area was $2.80 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Madison area appeared to be at BP, at 735 E Washington Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP 735 E Washington Ave, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 318 S Park St, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Schwenn's Service 5601 Monona Dr, Monona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.31 $ --

BP 1412 Pflaum Rd, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Cenex 925 E Broadway, Monona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Shell 1220 E Broadway, Monona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Amoco at 3401 Milwaukee St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.