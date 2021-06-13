Cancel
Madison, WI

Paying too much for gas Madison? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Madison Today
Madison Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0aSzYnyd00

(MADISON, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the Madison area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Madison area was $2.80 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Madison area appeared to be at BP, at 735 E Washington Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP

735 E Washington Ave, Madison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

BP

318 S Park St, Madison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$--

Schwenn's Service

5601 Monona Dr, Monona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.31
$--

BP

1412 Pflaum Rd, Madison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.15

Cenex

925 E Broadway, Monona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.14

Shell

1220 E Broadway, Monona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Amoco at 3401 Milwaukee St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Madison Today

Madison Today

Madison, WI
ABOUT

With Madison Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

