Are you overpaying for gas in Tallahassee? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Tallahassee?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Tallahassee area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.12, with an average price of $2.96 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 3417 Fred George Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 3417 Fred George Rd, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 416 E Tennessee St, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ --

Exxon 1602 W Tharpe St, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.84 $ --

Sunoco 3101 West Tennessee , Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.18

CITGO 3305 Capital Cir Ne, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.90 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.00

Chevron 2700 Centerville Rd, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3122 Dick Wilson Blvd. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.