Tallahassee, FL

Are you overpaying for gas in Tallahassee? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Tallahassee Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U5mnc_0aSzYm5u00

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Tallahassee?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Tallahassee area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.12, with an average price of $2.96 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 3417 Fred George Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

3417 Fred George Rd, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

416 E Tennessee St, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.79
$--

Exxon

1602 W Tharpe St, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.84
$--

Sunoco

3101 West Tennessee , Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.18

CITGO

3305 Capital Cir Ne, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$2.90
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.00

Chevron

2700 Centerville Rd, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.25
$3.65
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3122 Dick Wilson Blvd. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

