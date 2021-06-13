High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Reno as of Sunday

(RENO, NV) Gas prices vary across the Reno area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.62 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.57 per gallon to $4.19, with an average price of $3.83 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Reno area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Reno area appeared to be at 76, at 1100 E Plumb Ln.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

76 1100 E Plumb Ln, Reno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2885 Northtowne Ln, Reno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.13 $ 4.24 $ 3.79 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.23 $ 4.34 $ 3.89

Chevron 3650 Lakeside Dr, Reno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 3085 S Virginia St, Reno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.13 $ 4.49 $ --

7-Eleven 6150 Mccarran Blvd, Reno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ --

7-Eleven 4997 Longley Ln, Reno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 3.73

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2200 Harvard Way. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.57 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.