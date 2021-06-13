Cancel
Reno, NV

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Reno as of Sunday

Reno Voice
 8 days ago
(RENO, NV) Gas prices vary across the Reno area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.62 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.57 per gallon to $4.19, with an average price of $3.83 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Reno area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Reno area appeared to be at 76, at 1100 E Plumb Ln.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

76

1100 E Plumb Ln, Reno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.19
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2885 Northtowne Ln, Reno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.13
$4.24
$3.79
card
card$4.09
$4.23
$4.34
$3.89

Chevron

3650 Lakeside Dr, Reno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.05
$--
$--
$--

7-Eleven

3085 S Virginia St, Reno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.13
$4.49
$--

7-Eleven

6150 Mccarran Blvd, Reno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.29
$4.49
$--

7-Eleven

4997 Longley Ln, Reno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.29
$4.39
$3.73

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2200 Harvard Way. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.57 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Reno, NV
124
Followers
214
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Reno Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

