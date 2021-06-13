Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Naples

(NAPLES, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.93 for gas in the Naples area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Naples area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.93 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Naples area appeared to be at Mobil, at 860 7Th Ave N.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Naples area that as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 860 7Th Ave N, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.09

Chevron 3396 Tamiami Tri E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3300 Tamiami Tr N, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Shell 7392 Radio Rd, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 1871 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ --

Shell 2493 Trade Center Way, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.40 $ 3.70 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 8600 Radio Ln. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.