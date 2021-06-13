Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Naples
(NAPLES, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.93 for gas in the Naples area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Naples area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.93 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Naples area appeared to be at Mobil, at 860 7Th Ave N.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Naples area that as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.33
$3.63
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.65
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.40
$3.70
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 8600 Radio Ln. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.