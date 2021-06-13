Cancel
Greensboro, NC

Don’t overpay for gas in Greensboro: Analysis shows most expensive station

Greensboro News Flash
Greensboro News Flash
 8 days ago
(GREENSBORO, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Greensboro?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.89 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Greensboro area ranged from $2.5 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 3301 W Gate City Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

3301 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1102 Summit Ave, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.09

Exxon

1820 Battleground Ave, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$--

Pit Stop

1061 Alamance Church Rd, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2906 S Elm Eugene St, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.49

Kangaroo

2522 Randleman Rd, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shannon's Stop & Shop at 1619 W Gate City Blvd. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.5 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

