Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Fort Wayne

(FORT WAYNE, IN) Are you paying too much for gas in Fort Wayne?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fort Wayne area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.03 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fort Wayne area appeared to be at Shell, at 437 West Jefferson Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 437 West Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

Phillips 66 1011 Broadway, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Lassus Handy Dandy 1630 Spy Run Ave, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Marathon 422 Spring St, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Lassus Handy Dandy 2230 N Clinton St, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.29

Speedway 2111 Sherman Blvd, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 5110 Value Dr. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.