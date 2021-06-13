Cancel
Fort Wayne, IN

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne Bulletin
Fort Wayne Bulletin
 8 days ago
(FORT WAYNE, IN) Are you paying too much for gas in Fort Wayne?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fort Wayne area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.03 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fort Wayne area appeared to be at Shell, at 437 West Jefferson Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

437 West Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$--

Phillips 66

1011 Broadway, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$--

Lassus Handy Dandy

1630 Spy Run Ave, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.25

Marathon

422 Spring St, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$--

Lassus Handy Dandy

2230 N Clinton St, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.28
$3.58
$3.29

Speedway

2111 Sherman Blvd, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.74
$3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 5110 Value Dr. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne, IN
