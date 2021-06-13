High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Corpus Christi as of Sunday

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Corpus Christi?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Corpus Christi area ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.77, with an average price of $2.74 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 512 Burleson St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Corpus Christi area that as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 512 Burleson St, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.13 $ 3.30 $ --

CITGO 4750 Leopard St, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 301 Ih-37, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.03 $ 3.31 $ 2.89

Valero 701 N Staples St, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1601 Agnes St, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1303 Third St, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.95 $ 3.38 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 5175 Ih-37. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.