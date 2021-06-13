Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Corpus Christi as of Sunday

Corpus Christi Journal
 8 days ago
(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Corpus Christi?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Corpus Christi area ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.77, with an average price of $2.74 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 512 Burleson St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Corpus Christi area that as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

512 Burleson St, Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.13
$3.30
$--

CITGO

4750 Leopard St, Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

301 Ih-37, Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.03
$3.31
$2.89

Valero

701 N Staples St, Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Valero

1601 Agnes St, Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

1303 Third St, Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$2.95
$3.38
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 5175 Ih-37. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

