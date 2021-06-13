Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Paying too much for gas Toledo? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Toledo News Watch
Toledo News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0aSzYfup00

(TOLEDO, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Toledo area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Toledo area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $3.17, with an average price of $3.06 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Toledo area appeared to be at Sunoco (S&G), at 3503 Hill Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco (S&G)

3503 Hill Ave, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$3.37
$3.67
$3.33
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.38

Shell

1000 Buck Rd, Rossford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$3.17
$--
$--
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.27

BP

4128 Monroe St, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco (S&G)

1455 S Byrne Rd, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.33
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

S&G

429 W Alexis Rd, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$3.37
$3.67
$3.09
card
card$3.13
$3.43
$3.73
$3.14

Amoco

1133 Buck Rd, Rossford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3425 W Central Ave. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Toledo News Watch

Toledo News Watch

Toledo, OH
255
Followers
219
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Toledo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Traffic
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Toledo, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Sunoco#S G
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Costco
Related
Toledo, OHPosted by
Toledo News Watch

This is the cheapest gas in Toledo right now

(TOLEDO, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Toledo, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 3425 W Central Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 324 S Detroit Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Toledo, OHPosted by
Toledo News Watch

Check out these Toledo homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Ranch with “Open Concept.” Step in from the covered front porch into the living room which opens directly into the kitchen. Kitchen &
Toledo, OHPosted by
Toledo News Watch

Diesel price check: This is Toledo's cheapest station

(TOLEDO, OH) You could be saving up to $0.65 per gallon on diesel in Toledo, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Toledo area on Tuesday, found that Circle K at 1444 W Alexis Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.94 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 2933 Monroe St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59.
Toledo, OHPosted by
Toledo News Watch

Toledo gas at $2.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(TOLEDO, OH) According to Toledo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 3425 W Central Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Amoco at 1133 Buck Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Toledo, OHPosted by
Toledo News Watch

Homes for sale in Toledo: New listings

(TOLEDO, OH) Looking for a house in Toledo? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.