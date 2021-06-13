Paying too much for gas Toledo? Analysis shows most expensive station
(TOLEDO, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Toledo area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Toledo area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $3.17, with an average price of $3.06 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Toledo area appeared to be at Sunoco (S&G), at 3503 Hill Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.07
$3.37
$3.67
$3.33
|card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.07
$3.17
$--
$--
|card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.33
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.07
$3.37
$3.67
$3.09
|card
card$3.13
$3.43
$3.73
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.07
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3425 W Central Ave. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.