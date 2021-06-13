Paying too much for gas Toledo? Analysis shows most expensive station

(TOLEDO, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Toledo area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Toledo area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $3.17, with an average price of $3.06 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Toledo area appeared to be at Sunoco (S&G), at 3503 Hill Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco (S&G) 3503 Hill Ave, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.33 card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ 3.38

Shell 1000 Buck Rd, Rossford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ 3.27

BP 4128 Monroe St, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco (S&G) 1455 S Byrne Rd, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.33 card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

S&G 429 W Alexis Rd, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 3.14

Amoco 1133 Buck Rd, Rossford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3425 W Central Ave. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.