West Palm Beach, FL

Are you overpaying for gas in West Palm Beach? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
West Palm Beach Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SYFPJ_0aSzYe2600

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) Gas prices vary across the West Palm Beach area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.84 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the West Palm Beach area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $3.58 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 1921 Okeechobee Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

BP

1921 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.58
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

2175 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--

BP

1900 W Blue Heron Blvd, Riviera Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.38
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2615 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1850 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1000 W Blue Heron Blvd, Riviera Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.45
$3.65
$2.99
card
card$3.09
$3.55
$3.75
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4295 45Th St. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With West Palm Beach Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

