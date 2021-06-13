Cancel
Columbia, SC

Where’s the most expensive gas in Columbia?

Columbia News Beat
 8 days ago
(COLUMBIA, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Columbia?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.46 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Columbia area ranged from $2.53 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.77 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Columbia area appeared to be at BP, at 2501 Forest Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Columbia area that as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

BP

2501 Forest Dr, Forest Acres
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.29
$3.74
$--
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.84
$--

BP

2900 Rosewood Dr, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

BP

1005 Fontaine Rd, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$3.32
card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.67
$3.40

The World of College Corner

2367 Taylor St, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3430 Forest Dr, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$2.99
$3.49
$--
card
card$2.95
$3.05
$3.55
$--

Exxon

3400 Devine St, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$3.11
$3.61
$2.89
card
card$2.94
$3.21
$3.71
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 1355 Knox Abbott Dr. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.53 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

