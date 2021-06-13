Where’s the most expensive gas in Columbia?

(COLUMBIA, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Columbia?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.46 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Columbia area ranged from $2.53 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.77 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Columbia area appeared to be at BP, at 2501 Forest Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Columbia area that as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

BP 2501 Forest Dr, Forest Acres

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.74 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.84 $ --

BP 2900 Rosewood Dr, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1005 Fontaine Rd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.32 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.67 $ 3.40

The World of College Corner 2367 Taylor St, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3430 Forest Dr, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ 3.05 $ 3.55 $ --

Exxon 3400 Devine St, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.11 $ 3.61 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.21 $ 3.71 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 1355 Knox Abbott Dr. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.53 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.