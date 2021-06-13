High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Spokane as of Sunday

(SPOKANE, WA) Are you paying too much for gas in Spokane?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Spokane area was $3.28 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.11 to $3.49 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Spokane area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2515 W Wellesley Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2515 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 5821 E Broadway Ave, Spokane Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2910 N Division St, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.47 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 177 S Division St, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.66 $ 3.77 $ --

7-Eleven 2828 E 30Th Ave, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.66 $ 3.77 $ --

Conoco 817 S Perry St, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to nomnom at 909 N Division St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.11 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.