Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Spokane as of Sunday

Posted by 
Spokane Post
Spokane Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TY1Os_0aSzYcGe00

(SPOKANE, WA) Are you paying too much for gas in Spokane?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Spokane area was $3.28 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.11 to $3.49 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Spokane area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2515 W Wellesley Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

2515 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

5821 E Broadway Ave, Spokane Valley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2910 N Division St, Spokane
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.47
$--
$--
$--

7-Eleven

177 S Division St, Spokane
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.66
$3.77
$--

7-Eleven

2828 E 30Th Ave, Spokane
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.66
$3.77
$--

Conoco

817 S Perry St, Spokane
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.44
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to nomnom at 909 N Division St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.11 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Spokane Post

Spokane Post

Spokane, WA
239
Followers
219
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spokane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
Spokane, WA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Gasbuddy Sunday#Chevron#N Division St As
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane Post

Spokane events coming up

1. 2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5; 2. Girls Night Out The Show at Spokane Comedy Club (Spokane, WA); 3. Cory Branan; 4. How To Improve Your Memory - Spokane; 5. Checkpoint Challenges Riverfront Park;
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane Post

Single-family homes for sale in Spokane

(SPOKANE, WA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane Post

Take a look at these homes for sale in Spokane

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Well maintained 4 bedroom (2 non-egress), 2 bath rancher situated on a wonderfully landscaped .29 acre lot. This home features wood floors, built-ins,
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane Post

Survey of Spokane diesel prices reveals $0.74 savings at cheapest station

(SPOKANE, WA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.74 if you’re buying diesel in Spokane, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Spokane area on Tuesday, found that Safeway at 902 W Francis Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 6606 E Broadway Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.89.
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane Post

Top stories trending in Spokane

(SPOKANE, WA) Here are today’s top stories from the Spokane area. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Spokane area, click here.
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane Post

Here’s the cheapest gas in Spokane Saturday

(SPOKANE, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Spokane area offering savings of $0.38 per gallon. nomnom at 2103 W Northwest Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.11 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 5821 E Broadway Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane Post

Weather Forecast For Spokane

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Spokane: Wednesday, June 16: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 17: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June 18: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Saturday, June 19: Mostly sunny during
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane Post

These condos are for sale in Spokane

(SPOKANE, WA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Spokane’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane Post

Save up to $0.36 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Spokane

(SPOKANE, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Spokane area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon. nomnom at 2103 W Northwest Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 7-Eleven at 177 S Division St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.