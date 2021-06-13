Don’t overpay for gas in Santa Ana: Analysis shows most expensive station
(SANTA ANA, CA) Gas prices vary across the Santa Ana area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Santa Ana area was $4.16 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.62 to $4.69 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2331 E Katella Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.97
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.55
$4.75
$4.85
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$4.59
$--
$--
|card
card$4.50
$4.69
$--
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.19
|card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.35
$4.55
$4.65
$4.19
|card
card$4.45
$4.65
$4.75
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.21
$4.31
$4.41
$--
|card
card$4.41
$4.51
$4.61
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 17099 Brookhurst St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.62 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.