Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Ana, CA

Don’t overpay for gas in Santa Ana: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Santa Ana News Flash
Santa Ana News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzlYU_0aSzYbNv00

(SANTA ANA, CA) Gas prices vary across the Santa Ana area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Santa Ana area was $4.16 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.62 to $4.69 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2331 E Katella Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

2331 E Katella Ave, Anaheim
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.97
$--

Chevron

325 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.55
$4.75
$4.85
$--

Shell

1198 W Ball Rd, Anaheim
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$4.59
$--
$--
card
card$4.50
$4.69
$--
$4.09

76

9011 Westminster Ave, Garden Grove
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.19
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.29

Chevron

4105 W Chapman Ave, Orange
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.35
$4.55
$4.65
$4.19
card
card$4.45
$4.65
$4.75
$4.29

76

13561 Newport Ave, Tustin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.21
$4.31
$4.41
$--
card
card$4.41
$4.51
$4.61
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 17099 Brookhurst St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Santa Ana News Flash

Santa Ana News Flash

Santa Ana, CA
212
Followers
226
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Ana News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Ana, CA
Traffic
City
Santa Ana, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#S Club#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Santa Ana, CAPosted by
Santa Ana News Flash

Santa Ana gas at $3.54 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SANTA ANA, CA) According to Santa Ana gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.15 per gallon on gas. Sam's Club at 17099 Brookhurst St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.54 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2331 E Katella Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.
Santa Ana, CAPosted by
Santa Ana News Flash

Top homes for sale in Santa Ana

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Three bedroom, 1.5 bath home plus an additional, detached one bedroom, 1 bathroom secondary unit in the rear. The property has a large backyard,
Santa Ana, CAPosted by
Santa Ana News Flash

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Santa Ana

(SANTA ANA, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.30 if you’re buying diesel in Santa Ana, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Santa Ana area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.69, at Sam's Club at 17099 Brookhurst St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Shell at 320 N Tustin Ave.
Santa Ana, CAPosted by
Santa Ana News Flash

Where's the cheapest gas in Santa Ana?

(SANTA ANA, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Santa Ana, you could be saving up to $1.06 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 17099 Brookhurst St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.63 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2331 E Katella Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.
Santa Ana, CAPosted by
Santa Ana News Flash

Check out these houses for sale in Santa Ana

(SANTA ANA, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Santa Ana area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Santa Ana, CAPosted by
Santa Ana News Flash

These condos are for sale in Santa Ana

(SANTA ANA, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Santa Ana condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.