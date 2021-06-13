Don’t overpay for gas in Santa Ana: Analysis shows most expensive station

(SANTA ANA, CA) Gas prices vary across the Santa Ana area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Santa Ana area was $4.16 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.62 to $4.69 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2331 E Katella Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2331 E Katella Ave, Anaheim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.97 $ --

Chevron 325 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.55 $ 4.75 $ 4.85 $ --

Shell 1198 W Ball Rd, Anaheim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.50 $ 4.69 $ -- $ 4.09

76 9011 Westminster Ave, Garden Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.29

Chevron 4105 W Chapman Ave, Orange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.65 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.45 $ 4.65 $ 4.75 $ 4.29

76 13561 Newport Ave, Tustin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.21 $ 4.31 $ 4.41 $ -- card card $ 4.41 $ 4.51 $ 4.61 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 17099 Brookhurst St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.