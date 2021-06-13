Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Stockton

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This property is a total gem! Located in the County Club area with walking distance to the University of the Pacific, & ease of access to Delta College, Highway I5 & many other local amenities. Walk through the front door into the cozy living room with a built in fireplace and abundance of natural light from the windows. The kitchen showcases stylish stainless steel appliances, tile counters, bright white cabinets and can lighting while overlooking the open dining area. Down the hall are the spacious 4 bedrooms and baths. The master has ample closet space, updated double sinks and shower over a jetted tub. Be sure not to miss the new carpet and paint, classy laminate flooring and beautiful fixtures. There is a 2 car detached garage that is behind secure gates, plenty of room for parking and possible RV access. The backyard is open to your imagination with a gorgeous shaded oak tree. This is one property you don't want to miss out on!! (some photos have been virtually staged) The kithen offers lots of counter and cabinet space and a window over the sink for extra light. The bedrooms are down the hall for privacy and one of them could be an ideal home office space or study area. The front and back yards are ready for your imagination. Plenty of room to try out the new cool thing...a home vegetable garden! Close to shopping, schools and commute routes. You must come see this lovely well maintained home in the Woodbridge Del Webb Development in Manteca near convenient freeways, walking/bike trails and with shopping just around the corner. Situated at the end of a nice cul-de-sac, this amazing immaculate turn- key, 2634 sf single level home is waiting for a new owner. Woodbridge affords a luxurious active adult retirement living community (55 years old plus age ownership), complete with clubhouse, indoor and outdoor social clubs/activities, bocce ball, tennis courts, swimming pool and more. This amazing open floor-plan home with 2 master bedrooms with brand new carpeting, also a 3rd bedroom or office, with all interior freshly painted, including the 3 car garage. Walk into a formal entry into a marvelous bright and cheery Great room concept to accommodate 2 separate dining areas if desired. The backyard is delightful and simplistic yet sophisticated enough to enjoy all year round with covered porch and large cement patio, mature landscape and faux no mow'' backyard lawn and completely fenced, cement walkways, watering system and two storage sheds. The interior has had lighting upgraded, has stunning 18'' tile flooring, crown molding, tall elegant ceilings throughout, a gas fireplace in living room, beautiful spacious kitchen with handsome maple cabinetry, long granite breakfast bar, amazing huge island, pantry closet, stainless appliances, and gas burner stovetop, built-in oven and microwave. Beautiful crisp plantation shutters throughout this lovely home and featuring a Large Master suite with patio access, 2 person separate vanities/sinks, 2 private commode areas, separate bathtub and flat entry tile/glass shower, super over-sized walk-in closet. Spacious guest master with single sink/vanity and large shower. The hallway has a large storage closet and guest bath. The laundry room also with level garage access has a sink and large wall to wall storage closet. The oversized 3 car garage has a stunning epoxy floor coating and two walls of tidy storage cabinets and work area built in. Don't miss out on this move in ready home located near the Bay Area and yet not far from the Sierra Foothills and Yosemite. Also perfect for Multigenerational Households. This property is well maintained, clean and end of court location. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own this extraordinary tri-plex. Easy access to shopping, school, Freeway.Unit A includes intercom, secured front gate, water softener, AC, fireplace, washer/dryer, 2 cars attached garage, 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room/den, bedroom and bath on the 1st floor, 3 full baths, stair lift.Unit B includes a garage, fireplace, AC, bedroom suite with full bath, washer/dryer. Unit C includes an attached 1 car garage, AC, bedroom suite with full bath fireplace, washer/dryer. Also perfect for Multigenerational Households. This property is well maintained, clean and end of court location. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own this extraordinary tri-plex. Easy access to shopping, school, Freeway.Unit A includes intercom, secured front gate, water softener, AC, fireplace, washer/dryer, 2 cars attached garage, 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room/den, bedroom and bath on the 1st floor, 3 full baths, stair lift.Unit B includes a garage, fireplace, AC, bedroom suite with full bath, washer/dryer. Unit C includes an attached 1 car garage, AC, bedroom suite with full bath fireplace, washer/dryer. More info https://1815AzureCtUnitsABC14827mls.f8re.com/