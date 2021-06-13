Cancel
Richmond, VA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Richmond

Richmond Voice
Richmond Voice
 8 days ago
(RICHMOND, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.93 for gas in the Richmond area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.93 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Richmond area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Richmond area appeared to be at Shell, at 2021 Chamberlayne Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

2021 Chamberlayne Ave, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

6 Richmond Hwy, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.59
$--

Shell

2601 Mechanicsville Tnpk, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.96
$--

BP

3606 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.05

BP

5801 W Broad St, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.55
$3.09

Exxon

4435 Commerce Rd, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 3109 Williamsburg Rd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

