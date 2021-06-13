Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Baton Rouge

(BATON ROUGE, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Baton Rouge?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.71 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Baton Rouge area ranged from $2.38 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.60 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Baton Rouge area appeared to be at Chevron, at 7930 Jefferson Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 7930 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Shell 6103 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Shell 1330 Plank Rd, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.79

CITGO 1300 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.79

Speed Zone 2385 College Dr, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2313 S Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 10000 Dawnadele Ave. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.38 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.