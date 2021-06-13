Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Baton Rouge

Posted by 
Baton Rouge Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOzwy_0aSzYXnt00

(BATON ROUGE, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Baton Rouge?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.71 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Baton Rouge area ranged from $2.38 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.60 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Baton Rouge area appeared to be at Chevron, at 7930 Jefferson Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

7930 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.89
$3.39

Shell

6103 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.29
$--

Shell

1330 Plank Rd, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.79

CITGO

1300 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.79

Speed Zone

2385 College Dr, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2313 S Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 10000 Dawnadele Ave. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.38 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Baton Rouge, LA
With Baton Rouge Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

