Paying too much for gas New Orleans? Analysis shows most expensive station
(NEW ORLEANS, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.66 for gas in the New Orleans area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.68 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the New Orleans area ranged from $2.42 per gallon to $3.1, with an average price of $2.66 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Midcity Service Station, at 4400 S Carrollton Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3900 Airline Dr. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.42 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.