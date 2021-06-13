Paying too much for gas New Orleans? Analysis shows most expensive station

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.66 for gas in the New Orleans area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.68 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the New Orleans area ranged from $2.42 per gallon to $3.1, with an average price of $2.66 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Midcity Service Station, at 4400 S Carrollton Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Midcity Service Station 4400 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Chevron 5600 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Shell 1667 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.17 $ -- $ 2.89

Shell 3494 Esplande Ave, New Orleans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ --

Shell 6201 S Claiborne Ave, New Orleans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

BG Mart 2248 Westbank Expy, Harvey

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3900 Airline Dr. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.42 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.