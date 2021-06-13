Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Paying too much for gas New Orleans? Analysis shows most expensive station

New Orleans Dispatch
 8 days ago
(NEW ORLEANS, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.66 for gas in the New Orleans area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.68 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the New Orleans area ranged from $2.42 per gallon to $3.1, with an average price of $2.66 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Midcity Service Station, at 4400 S Carrollton Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Midcity Service Station

4400 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.10
$--
$--
$2.85

Chevron

5600 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.07

Shell

1667 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.17
$--
$2.89

Shell

3494 Esplande Ave, New Orleans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.21
$3.51
$--

Shell

6201 S Claiborne Ave, New Orleans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

BG Mart

2248 Westbank Expy, Harvey
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3900 Airline Dr. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.42 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

