Knoxville, TN

Are you overpaying for gas in Knoxville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Knoxville Journal
Knoxville Journal
 8 days ago
(KNOXVILLE, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Knoxville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Knoxville area ranged from $2.68 per gallon to $2.98, with an average price of $2.86 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Weigel's, at 3104 John Sevier Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Knoxville area that as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Weigel's

3104 John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$2.99

Weigel's

7514 Mountain Grove Rd, Knoxville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.14
$3.39
$2.99

Pilot

2518 Broadway, Knoxville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.99
card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.45
$--

Shell

1704 Broadway, Knoxville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.15
$3.57
$2.99

Kroger

4918 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.17
$3.42
$2.99

Pilot

422 N Northshore Dr , Knoxville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.92
$3.19
$3.51
$2.99
card
card$2.92
$3.19
$3.51
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2920 Knoxville Center Dr . As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

