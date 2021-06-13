Are you overpaying for gas in Knoxville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(KNOXVILLE, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Knoxville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Knoxville area ranged from $2.68 per gallon to $2.98, with an average price of $2.86 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Weigel's, at 3104 John Sevier Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Knoxville area that as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Weigel's 3104 John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Weigel's 7514 Mountain Grove Rd, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Pilot 2518 Broadway, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.45 $ --

Shell 1704 Broadway, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.15 $ 3.57 $ 2.99

Kroger 4918 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ 2.99

Pilot 422 N Northshore Dr , Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.92 $ 3.19 $ 3.51 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.92 $ 3.19 $ 3.51 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2920 Knoxville Center Dr . As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.