Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Honolulu

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: As an investor, you will receive income from Day 1. This ocean View studio apartment with a private lanai in Holiday Village condominium building is a convenient location nearby to many destinations, including Ala Moana Shopping Center, Nordstrom's, WalMart, and Don Quijote - just to name a few. The Holiday Village is a well maintained, secure condominium complex with a private pool, lovely common area, laundry room, and on-site Resident manager. Parking can be rented upon availability. Condo fees include water, sewer, trash, and common area maintenance. Great investment opportunity with rental income. Photos listed in the MLS are photos of a vacant unit next door, #1411, not photos of the actual tenant occupied unit.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cindy Rasmussen, CENTURY 21 Homefinders of HI at 808-677-0721</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Home shows Pride of Ownership & Move-in Ready ! Well maintained property that features ADA accessible ( Possible Foster Home ) , attached huge storage , 52 lease PV panels , separated 2nd floor entry . A total of 9 Bedrooms , 2nd level has a 5 bedrooms/1.5 bath , Main Level has a 4 bedrooms/2 full bathrooms . Come check it out the possibility whether to own or invest !<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jasmin F Cadiz, CENTURY 21 Homefinders of HI at 808-677-0721</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> A 1922 built Kaimuki classic! Home is in great condition with a new roof, fresh paint, plumbing and electric are good to go! The studio basement is currently rented at $1600/month on a month to month lease. This property is appropriately zoned for a duplex(R-5 on 7500 sq' of land). Includes a detached 1200 sq' workshop/garage structure, perfect for a home a business! The property boasts producing mango and avocado trees, a 2 car carport, driveway parking, plus parking in the quonset hut. Located on the desired Waialae side of 12th Ave.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Doug T Davis, Caron B Realty at 808-593-9826</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> LOCATION!LOCATION! This rarely available second floor, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 assigned parking unit , sits in a great location, within the gorgeous complex of Alii Plantation in Salt Lake. No neighbor looking into the unit from the open lanai. Both parking spaces are located right outside . Amenities, including wide open grassy area right out the front door. Full size washer and dryer included. Move in ready condition, this will go fast! Ample Guest Parking conveniently located close to building. Tenant to vacate on or before May 24th.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Barbie Hee, Engel & Volkers Honolulu Downtown at 808-550-0818</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRW5nZWwlMjAlMjYlMjBWJTVDdTAwZjZsa2Vycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1FVi1KUlkyMDIxMTA2NzElMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>