Honolulu, HI

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Honolulu

Posted by 
Honolulu Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0aSzYSOG00

(HONOLULU, HI) Gas prices vary across the Honolulu area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.61 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.45 per gallon to $4.06, with an average price of $3.90 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Honolulu area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Honolulu area appeared to be at Shell, at 520 Ward Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Honolulu area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

520 Ward Ave, Kaka'ako
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card$4.06
$4.37
$4.69
$4.96

Texaco

743 N King St, Kapalama
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$--

Texaco

1139 Kapiolani Blvd, Kaka'ako
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card$4.01
$4.20
$4.44
$--

Texaco

1378 S Beretania St, Pawa'a
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card$4.01
$4.12
$4.35
$4.19

76

1406 S Beretania St, Pawa'a
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card$4.01
$4.23
$4.50
$4.19

Shell

1115 Mccully St, Mo'ili'ili
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card$4.01
$4.29
$4.61
$4.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 520 Alakawa St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.45 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Honolulu Journal

Honolulu, HI
