Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Honolulu

(HONOLULU, HI) Gas prices vary across the Honolulu area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.61 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.45 per gallon to $4.06, with an average price of $3.90 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Honolulu area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Honolulu area appeared to be at Shell, at 520 Ward Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Honolulu area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 520 Ward Ave, Kaka'ako

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.06 $ 4.37 $ 4.69 $ 4.96

Texaco 743 N King St, Kapalama

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ --

Texaco 1139 Kapiolani Blvd, Kaka'ako

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.01 $ 4.20 $ 4.44 $ --

Texaco 1378 S Beretania St, Pawa'a

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.01 $ 4.12 $ 4.35 $ 4.19

76 1406 S Beretania St, Pawa'a

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.01 $ 4.23 $ 4.50 $ 4.19

Shell 1115 Mccully St, Mo'ili'ili

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.01 $ 4.29 $ 4.61 $ 4.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 520 Alakawa St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.45 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.