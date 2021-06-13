Cancel
Wichita, KS

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Wichita

Wichita Bulletin
Wichita Bulletin
 8 days ago
(WICHITA, KS) Are you paying too much for gas in Wichita?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Wichita area was $2.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.64 to $2.91 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Shop, at 2809 E Douglas Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Wichita area that as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Shop

2809 E Douglas Ave, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.26
$3.51
$3.03

Valero

248 S Hillside St, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$3.38
$3.06

Phillips 66

565 S Market St, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Conoco

1003 S Seneca St, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.39
$--

Valero

2005 E 21St St N, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.49
$2.99

Circle K

1350 N Oliver Ave, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 9700 E Kellogg Ave. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Wichita Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

