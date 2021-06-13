Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Wichita

(WICHITA, KS) Are you paying too much for gas in Wichita?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Wichita area was $2.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.64 to $2.91 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Shop, at 2809 E Douglas Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Wichita area that as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Shop 2809 E Douglas Ave, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.26 $ 3.51 $ 3.03

Valero 248 S Hillside St, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ 3.38 $ 3.06

Phillips 66 565 S Market St, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Conoco 1003 S Seneca St, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Valero 2005 E 21St St N, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Circle K 1350 N Oliver Ave, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 9700 E Kellogg Ave. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.