Analysis shows most expensive gas in Pompano Beach
(POMPANO BEACH, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Pompano Beach area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.78 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pompano Beach area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 3091 W Cypress Creek Rd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pompano Beach area that as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.59
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.69
$3.99
$3.59
|card
card$3.29
$3.79
$4.09
$3.64
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.69
$3.99
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.05
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.65
$3.15
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1800 W Sample Rd. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.