Pompano Beach, FL

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Pompano Beach

Posted by 
Pompano Beach Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK3V4_0aSzYQco00

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Pompano Beach area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.78 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pompano Beach area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 3091 W Cypress Creek Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pompano Beach area that as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

3091 W Cypress Creek Rd, Fort Lauderdale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.59
$3.69
$--

Chevron

1231 W Copans Rd, Pompano Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.69
$3.99
$3.59
card
card$3.29
$3.79
$4.09
$3.64

Shell

1819 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.69
$3.99
$3.39

Shell

301 W Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Shell

5001 N Fl-7, Tamarac
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

2351 N Powerline Rd, Pompano Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.05
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.65
$3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1800 W Sample Rd. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pompano Beach, FL
