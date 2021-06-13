Analysis shows most expensive gas in Pompano Beach

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Pompano Beach area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.78 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pompano Beach area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 3091 W Cypress Creek Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pompano Beach area that as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3091 W Cypress Creek Rd, Fort Lauderdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ --

Chevron 1231 W Copans Rd, Pompano Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 3.64

Shell 1819 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.39

Shell 301 W Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 5001 N Fl-7, Tamarac

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 2351 N Powerline Rd, Pompano Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.05 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.65 $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1800 W Sample Rd. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.