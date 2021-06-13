Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Tulsa

Tulsa Post
Tulsa Post
 8 days ago
(TULSA, OK) Gas prices vary across the Tulsa area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Tulsa area ranged from $2.56 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.73 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 104 S Utica Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair

104 S Utica Ave, Tulsa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.29
$3.39

Reeder's

2406 E 21St St, Tulsa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.29
$2.99

Phillips 66

903 N Yale Ave, Tulsa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Sinclair

3031 S 65Th W Ave, Tulsa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$--

Shell

6104 W 41St St S, Tulsa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.02
$3.25
$2.99

Phillips 66

1507 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.19
$3.59
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4420 S Sheridan Rd. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.56 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Tulsa Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

