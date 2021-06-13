Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Tulsa

(TULSA, OK) Gas prices vary across the Tulsa area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Tulsa area ranged from $2.56 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.73 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 104 S Utica Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 104 S Utica Ave, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.39

Reeder's 2406 E 21St St, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 903 N Yale Ave, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 3031 S 65Th W Ave, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ --

Shell 6104 W 41St St S, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.02 $ 3.25 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 1507 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4420 S Sheridan Rd. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.56 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.