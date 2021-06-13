Cancel
Nashville, TN

Are you overpaying for gas in Nashville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Nashville Times
 8 days ago
(NASHVILLE, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Nashville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Nashville area was $2.96 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.68 to $3.69 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pure, at 4663 Trousdale Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Pure

4663 Trousdale Dr, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.19
$3.59

Shell

9 Hermitage Ave, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.39

Shell

1702 West End Ave, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.64
$4.09
$3.40

Shell

2112 Charlotte Ave, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.64
$4.09
$3.39

Shell

4601 Alabama Ave, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29

Delta Express

6624 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.69
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mapco at 2813 Dickerson Rd. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Nashville Times

Nashville, TN
ABOUT

With Nashville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

