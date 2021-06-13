Are you overpaying for gas in Nashville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(NASHVILLE, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Nashville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Nashville area was $2.96 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.68 to $3.69 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pure, at 4663 Trousdale Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Pure 4663 Trousdale Dr, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.59

Shell 9 Hermitage Ave, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Shell 1702 West End Ave, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.64 $ 4.09 $ 3.40

Shell 2112 Charlotte Ave, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.64 $ 4.09 $ 3.39

Shell 4601 Alabama Ave, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Delta Express 6624 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mapco at 2813 Dickerson Rd. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.