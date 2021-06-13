Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Raleigh

Posted by 
Raleigh News Watch
Raleigh News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yf8fv_0aSzYLSP00

(RALEIGH, NC) Gas prices vary across the Raleigh area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Raleigh area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.91 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 3310 Olympia Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

BP

3310 Olympia Dr, Raleigh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.24
$3.38
$--
card
card$3.05
$3.29
$3.44
$--

Exxon

2601 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$3.65
$--

Shell

210 E Six Forks Rd, Raleigh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.39
$3.69
$3.18

Shell

1321 S Blount St, Raleigh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1830 New Bern Ave, Raleigh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

BP

1634 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2537 S Saunders St. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Raleigh News Watch

Raleigh News Watch

Raleigh, NC
125
Followers
223
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Raleigh News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Gas Prices#S Club#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Raleigh News Watch

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Raleigh

(RALEIGH, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Raleigh, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 2537 S Saunders St. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.05 at BP at 3310 Olympia Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Raleigh News Watch

Raleigh gas at $2.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(RALEIGH, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Raleigh area offering savings of $0.35 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 2537 S Saunders St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 2601 Glenwood Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Raleigh News Watch

Price check: Diesel prices around Raleigh

(RALEIGH, NC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.79 in the greater Raleigh area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Raleigh area went to Shell at 1524 Wake Forest Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.68, at Family Fare at 2120 New Bern Ave, the survey found:
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Raleigh News Watch

This is the cheapest gas in Raleigh right now

(RALEIGH, NC) According to Raleigh gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 2537 S Saunders St. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.05 at BP at 3310 Olympia Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Raleigh News Watch

These houses are for sale in Raleigh

(RALEIGH, NC) Looking for a house in Raleigh? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Raleigh News Watch

Take a look at these homes for sale in Raleigh

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: OFFERS BY 8PM FRI MAY 14! Get the housewarming invites ordered because you will fall in LOVE with this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome! There is no shortage of space in here - enjoy the converted garage bonus room with large projector screen for movie nights! Sizeable closets in each spacious bedroom offers you plenty of storage. Enjoy townhome living with privacy on your back deck, intelligently designed with a privacy barrier! Plenty of shopping and activities just a short distance away.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sammi Gradle, Flex Realty at 919-355-4376</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVHJpYW5nbGUlMjBNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVFJJQU5HTEUtMjM4MzY0MSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> New Price! End Unit 1br PLUS office & built-in daybed! 10t ceilings & view of Downtown Raleigh Skyline from balcony!! Rare find in heart of Glenwood South in mint condition!Loads of upgrades:custom office & living area built-ins include daybed, plantation shutters! 2018 updates: walls+kitchen cabinet paint, new wood flooring & mbr carpet, bath tile floor, new tub and tile surround, rainfall shower head! 1 assigned parking deck space, secure building with M-F attendant, gym, pool & clubroom, outdoor grills<p><strong>For open house information, contact Josie Hall, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices YSU at 888-778-2276</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVHJpYW5nbGUlMjBNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVFJJQU5HTEUtMjM3MDg2MyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Location, Location, Location!!! Rare opportunity next to North hills!!! 4824+4830 are both for sale!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Yosef Froymovich, Fathom Realty NC, LLC at 888-455-6040</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVHJpYW5nbGUlMjBNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVFJJQU5HTEUtMjM4MTcxNiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Outstanding 3 story brick front townhome in SUPERB LOCATION w/ 2 car garage! Well maintained home w/ open layout, hardwoods, builtins, 1 new HVAC unit in 2020 & freshly painted throughout. Bright kitchen w/ stainless appliances, center island w/ bar seating & lots of cabinet & counter space. Private back deck + paver patio. Spacious family room w/ builtins & gas fireplace. The owners suite features tray ceiling, his/her vanities, walk in shower, garden tub & WIC. Steps away from greenway & Crabtree Mall.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Christina Valkanoff, Christina Valkanoff Realty Group at 919-345-4538</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVHJpYW5nbGUlMjBNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVFJJQU5HTEUtMjM4NDk5MCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Raleigh News Watch

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Raleigh

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Raleigh: 1. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 2. Outside Sales Representative; 3. Structural Concrete Project Manager; 4. Registered Nurse | RN | COOR (Contract); 5. Retail General Manager; 6. Field Service Specialist - Controls; 7. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 8. Hiring Event 5/26! (4PM-8PM) Sales Representatives; 9. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver - Now Hiring; 10. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Tanker Driver;