Analysis shows most expensive gas in Raleigh

(RALEIGH, NC) Gas prices vary across the Raleigh area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Raleigh area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.91 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 3310 Olympia Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

BP 3310 Olympia Dr, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.38 $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.29 $ 3.44 $ --

Exxon 2601 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.65 $ --

Shell 210 E Six Forks Rd, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.18

Shell 1321 S Blount St, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1830 New Bern Ave, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1634 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2537 S Saunders St. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.