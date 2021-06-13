Don’t overpay for gas in Salt Lake City: Analysis shows most expensive station
(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.34 for gas in the Salt Lake City area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.65 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Salt Lake City area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.34 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Salt Lake City area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1111 E 3300 S.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Salt Lake City area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.89
$4.19
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.50
$3.70
$3.90
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.39
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.44
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.34
$--
$--
$3.39
|card
card$3.44
$--
$--
$3.49
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1905 S 300 W. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.