Salt Lake City, UT

Don’t overpay for gas in Salt Lake City: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Salt Lake City News Watch
 8 days ago
(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.34 for gas in the Salt Lake City area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.65 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Salt Lake City area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.34 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Salt Lake City area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1111 E 3300 S.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Salt Lake City area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1111 E 3300 S, Millcreek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.89
$4.19
$3.99

Chevron

375 N Terminal Dr, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.50
$3.70
$3.90
$--

Chevron

504 S West Temple, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.69

Sinclair

210 S 700 E, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.79

Chevron

2110 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.44
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2362 Foothill Dr, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.34
$--
$--
$3.39
card
card$3.44
$--
$--
$3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1905 S 300 W. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Salt Lake City News Watch

Salt Lake City, UT
ABOUT

With Salt Lake City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

