Don’t overpay for gas in Salt Lake City: Analysis shows most expensive station

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.34 for gas in the Salt Lake City area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.65 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Salt Lake City area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.34 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Salt Lake City area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1111 E 3300 S.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Salt Lake City area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1111 E 3300 S, Millcreek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 3.99

Chevron 375 N Terminal Dr, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.50 $ 3.70 $ 3.90 $ --

Chevron 504 S West Temple, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Sinclair 210 S 700 E, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Chevron 2110 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2362 Foothill Dr, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.34 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1905 S 300 W. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.