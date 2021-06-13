Cancel
Rochester, NY

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Rochester

Rochester News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eWyV0_0aSzYJgx00

(ROCHESTER, NY) Are you paying too much for gas in Rochester?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.46 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Rochester area was $3.00 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.73 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rochester area appeared to be at Mobil, at 420 Ridge Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

420 Ridge Rd, Webster
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

575 N Winton Rd, Rochester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09
card
card$3.15
$3.35
$3.55
$3.19

Valero

2852 Monroe Ave, Brighton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.35
$3.57
$--

Gulf

645 Culver Rd , Rochester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

975 E Ridge Rd, Irondequoit
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.14
$3.34
$--

Tops Express

211 N Winton Rd, Rochester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.54
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 335 Westfall Rd. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

