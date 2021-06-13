Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Rochester

(ROCHESTER, NY) Are you paying too much for gas in Rochester?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.46 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Rochester area was $3.00 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.73 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rochester area appeared to be at Mobil, at 420 Ridge Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 420 Ridge Rd, Webster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 575 N Winton Rd, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.19

Valero 2852 Monroe Ave, Brighton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.35 $ 3.57 $ --

Gulf 645 Culver Rd , Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 975 E Ridge Rd, Irondequoit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ --

Tops Express 211 N Winton Rd, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 335 Westfall Rd. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.