Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Rochester
(ROCHESTER, NY) Are you paying too much for gas in Rochester?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.46 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Rochester area was $3.00 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.73 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rochester area appeared to be at Mobil, at 420 Ridge Rd.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09
|card
card$3.15
$3.35
$3.55
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.35
$3.57
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.14
$3.34
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.54
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 335 Westfall Rd. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.