Are you overpaying for gas in Birmingham? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Birmingham area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.47 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.62 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Birmingham area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 400 19Th St S.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Birmingham area that as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 400 19Th St S, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

Chevron 1413 11Th Ave S , Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.54 $ -- $ --

Unbranded 1503 11Th Ave S, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ --

Shell 2320 University Blvd, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Chevron 2901 Clairmont Ave, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

Chevron 2188 Highland Ave S, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 201 Lakeshore Pkwy. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.