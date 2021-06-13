Cancel
Birmingham, AL

Are you overpaying for gas in Birmingham? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Birmingham Bulletin
8 days ago
 8 days ago
(BIRMINGHAM, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Birmingham area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.47 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.62 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Birmingham area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 400 19Th St S.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Birmingham area that as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco

400 19Th St S, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$--
$--

Chevron

1413 11Th Ave S , Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$3.54
$--
$--

Unbranded

1503 11Th Ave S, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.42
$3.72
$--

Shell

2320 University Blvd, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.59
$3.09

Chevron

2901 Clairmont Ave, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.59
$--

Chevron

2188 Highland Ave S, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 201 Lakeshore Pkwy. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

