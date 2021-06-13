High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Omaha as of Sunday

(OMAHA, NE) Gas prices vary across the Omaha area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.66 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Omaha area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.59 to $3.25 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 7613 S 36Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 7613 S 36Th St, Bellevue

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kum & Go 1819 N 72Nd St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ 2.85 $ 3.40 $ 3.05

Kum & Go 4443 S 84Th St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ 2.85 $ 3.40 $ 3.05

Kum & Go 8990 Boyd , Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.05

Mega Saver 4420 S 24Th St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 2.69 $ 3.39 $ --

Kum & Go 12011 Blondo St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 2.83 $ 3.38 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 11955 Pacific St. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.