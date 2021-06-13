Cancel
Omaha, NE

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Omaha as of Sunday

Omaha Today
Omaha Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWuas_0aSzYHvV00

(OMAHA, NE) Gas prices vary across the Omaha area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.66 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Omaha area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.59 to $3.25 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 7613 S 36Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex

7613 S 36Th St, Bellevue
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--

Kum & Go

1819 N 72Nd St, Omaha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.20
$2.85
$3.40
$3.05

Kum & Go

4443 S 84Th St, Omaha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.20
$2.85
$3.40
$3.05

Kum & Go

8990 Boyd , Omaha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.20
$2.85
$--
$3.05

Mega Saver

4420 S 24Th St, Omaha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$2.69
$3.39
$--

Kum & Go

12011 Blondo St, Omaha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$2.83
$3.38
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 11955 Pacific St. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Omaha Today

Omaha Today

Omaha, NE
ABOUT

With Omaha Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

