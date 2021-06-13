Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Bakersfield

Bakersfield Today
Bakersfield Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0aSzYG2m00

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) If you’re paying more than $3.97 for gas in the Bakersfield area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bakersfield area ranged from $3.37 per gallon to $4.49, with an average price of $3.97 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 3700 N Chester Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

3700 N Chester Ave, Oildale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$4.49
$4.59
$4.29
card
card$4.49
$4.59
$4.69
$4.39

Chevron

6501 S Union Ave, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

35301 Merle Haggard Dr, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2700 Oswell St, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.41
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3605 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.44
$--
$--
card
card$4.39
$4.54
$--
$--

Shell

5300 Olive Dr, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.39
$--
$4.29
card
card$4.39
$--
$--
$4.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 805 34Th St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.37 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Bakersfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

