Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Bakersfield

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) If you’re paying more than $3.97 for gas in the Bakersfield area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bakersfield area ranged from $3.37 per gallon to $4.49, with an average price of $3.97 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 3700 N Chester Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3700 N Chester Ave, Oildale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.39

Chevron 6501 S Union Ave, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 35301 Merle Haggard Dr, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2700 Oswell St, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.41 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3605 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.44 $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.39 $ 4.54 $ -- $ --

Shell 5300 Olive Dr, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ -- $ 4.29 card card $ 4.39 $ -- $ -- $ 4.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 805 34Th St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.37 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.