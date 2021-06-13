Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Bakersfield
(BAKERSFIELD, CA) If you’re paying more than $3.97 for gas in the Bakersfield area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bakersfield area ranged from $3.37 per gallon to $4.49, with an average price of $3.97 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 3700 N Chester Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$4.49
$4.59
$4.29
|card
card$4.49
$4.59
$4.69
$4.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.49
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.49
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.29
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$4.41
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.29
$4.44
$--
$--
|card
card$4.39
$4.54
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.29
$4.39
$--
$4.29
|card
card$4.39
$--
$--
$4.39
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 805 34Th St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.37 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.