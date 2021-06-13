Cancel
Colorado Springs, CO

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs News Watch
 8 days ago
(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Colorado Springs?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.49 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Colorado Springs area was $3.17 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.86 to $3.35 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Colorado Springs area appeared to be at Conoco, at 1402 Harrison Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

1402 Harrison Rd, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$4.05
$--

Conoco

428 W Garden Of The Gods Rd, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.69
$3.99
$--

7-Eleven

328 E Platte Ave, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.69
$3.99
$3.29

Conoco

503 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.69
$3.99
$--

7-Eleven

825 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.69
$3.99
$3.29

Conoco

2802 E Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.69
$3.99
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 5050 N Nevada Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs, CO
ABOUT

With Colorado Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

