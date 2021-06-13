Once a Refugee, Jennifer Sebasigari Is a Gorgeous Chef and Media Darling with a Motivational Mission

GLAMOROUS HOUSTON CHEF, entrepreneur and influencer Jennifer Sebasigari, 32, has nearly 400,000 followers on her food-focused Instagram page, which is chock-full of delicious-looking recipes that run the gamut from rustic lasagnas and BBQ ribs to African classics like Congolese maboke, a catfish dish composed of peppers and spices braised in a banana leaf. But Sebasigari, drawing inspiration from a painful past as a war refugee, is looking to cook up more than great grub.