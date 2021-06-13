Paying too much for gas Kansas City? Analysis shows most expensive station

(KANSAS CITY, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Kansas City area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.98 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kansas City area ranged from $2.51 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $2.77 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Crossroads Gas Station, at 2101 W Pennway St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Crossroads Gas Station 2101 W Pennway St, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Shell 1800 Steele Rd, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 701 Central Ave, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 2701 Fairfax Trwy, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Phillips 66 1233 Merriam Ln, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

QuikTrip 5055 Roe Blvd, Roeland Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 5110 N Oak Trafficway. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.51 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.