Kansas City, MO

Paying too much for gas Kansas City? Analysis shows most expensive station

Kansas City Digest
 8 days ago
(KANSAS CITY, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Kansas City area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.98 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kansas City area ranged from $2.51 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $2.77 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Crossroads Gas Station, at 2101 W Pennway St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Crossroads Gas Station

2101 W Pennway St, Kansas City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.79

Shell

1800 Steele Rd, Kansas City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

701 Central Ave, Kansas City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

2701 Fairfax Trwy, Kansas City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19

Phillips 66

1233 Merriam Ln, Kansas City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.09

QuikTrip

5055 Roe Blvd, Roeland Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 5110 N Oak Trafficway. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.51 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Kansas City, MO
ABOUT

With Kansas City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

