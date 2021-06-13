Paying too much for gas Kansas City? Analysis shows most expensive station
(KANSAS CITY, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Kansas City area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.98 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kansas City area ranged from $2.51 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $2.77 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Crossroads Gas Station, at 2101 W Pennway St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 5110 N Oak Trafficway. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.51 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.