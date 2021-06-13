Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Buffalo

Buffalo Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09sDKT_0aSzYBd900

(BUFFALO, NY) Are you paying too much for gas in Buffalo?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $130.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Buffalo area was $24.01 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $132.9 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Buffalo area appeared to be at Esso, at 350 Bertie St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Esso

350 Bertie St, Fort Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$132.90
$--
$--
$--

Robo Mart

21 Princess St, Fort Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$130.90
$--
$--
$--

Canadian Tire

255 Garrison Rd, Fort Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$127.90
$141.90
$147.90
$120.90

Petro-Canada

1326 Garrison Rd, Fort Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$127.90
$--
$--
$122.90

Esso

1645 North Service Rd, Fort Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$127.90
$--
$--
$--

Flying J

1637 Pettit Rd, Fort Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$127.90
$140.90
$146.90
$126.90

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Coastal at 350 Broadway . As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

