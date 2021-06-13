Paying too much for gas Fresno? Analysis shows most expensive station

(FRESNO, CA) Gas prices vary across the Fresno area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.90 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.69 per gallon to $4.59, with an average price of $4.04 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fresno area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1350 Fresno St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fresno area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1350 Fresno St, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- $ 4.49

Chevron 5993 E Belmont Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ 4.89 $ --

Chevron 6461 E Shields Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.29

Chevron 3018 W Clinton Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ -- card card $ 4.49 $ -- $ 4.99 $ --

Chevron 4385 W Clinton Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 4095 N Golden State Blvd, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 1615 N Maple Ave. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.