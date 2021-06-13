Cancel
Fresno Bulletin

Paying too much for gas Fresno? Analysis shows most expensive station

Fresno Bulletin
 8 days ago
(FRESNO, CA) Gas prices vary across the Fresno area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.90 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.69 per gallon to $4.59, with an average price of $4.04 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fresno area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1350 Fresno St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fresno area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1350 Fresno St, Fresno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$--
$--
$4.49

Chevron

5993 E Belmont Ave, Fresno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$--
$4.89
$--

Chevron

6461 E Shields Ave, Fresno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.49
$4.59
$4.69
$4.19
card
card$4.59
$4.69
$4.79
$4.29

Chevron

3018 W Clinton Ave, Fresno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$4.59
$4.69
$--
card
card$4.49
$--
$4.99
$--

Chevron

4385 W Clinton Ave, Fresno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$--
$--
$--

Shell

4095 N Golden State Blvd, Fresno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 1615 N Maple Ave. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fresno, CA
ABOUT

With Fresno Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

