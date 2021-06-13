Are you overpaying for gas in Washington? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(WASHINGTON, DC) Are you paying too much for gas in Washington?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.96 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Washington area was $3.10 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $3.79 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Washington area appeared to be at Exxon, at 1601 Wisconsin Ave Nw.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Washington area that as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$4.29
$4.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.40
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.43
$--
$4.43
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2441 Market St Ne. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.