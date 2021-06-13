Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Are you overpaying for gas in Washington? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Washington Voice
Washington Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIm3m_0aSzY9ww00

(WASHINGTON, DC) Are you paying too much for gas in Washington?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.96 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Washington area was $3.10 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $3.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Washington area appeared to be at Exxon, at 1601 Wisconsin Ave Nw.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Washington area that as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

1601 Wisconsin Ave Nw, Washington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

1248 Pennsylvania Ave Se , Washington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

4861 Massachusetts Ave Nw, Washington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--

Shell

5110 River Rd, Bethesda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$4.29
$4.39
$--

Sunoco

1442 U St Nw, Washington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.40
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

5201 River Rd, Bethesda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$--
$4.43
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2441 Market St Ne. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Washington Voice

Washington Voice

Washington, DC
118
Followers
238
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Washington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Traffic
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxon#Ave Nw#St Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Costco
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
Washington Voice

Trending lifestyle headlines in Washington

(WASHINGTON, DC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Washington, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Washington, DCPosted by
Washington Voice

Washington gas at $2.83 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(WASHINGTON, DC) Gas prices vary across in the Washington area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon. CITGO at 3820 Minnesota Ave Ne was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 4861 Massachusetts Ave Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Washington, DCPosted by
Washington Voice

Washington gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.30 per gallon

(WASHINGTON, DC) According to Washington gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.30 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 2441 Market St Ne. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.09 at Exxon at 801 Dolley Madison Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Washington Voice

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Washington

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Washington: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Virtual Assistant; 3. Delivery Associate DMD9 Washington, DC (Starting pay $17.50/hr*+); 4. Meat Supervisor; 5. Life Insurance Agent; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Average $92,000/Year + $7,500-$10,000 Sign-On; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $95,000 + Sign-On Bonus; 8. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 9. CDL Class A Truck Drivers; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Earn Up to $1,500/Week;
Washington StatePosted by
Washington Voice

Washington events coming soon

1. The Elixir Academy : Flight of Ceremonies; 2. New Moon Eclipse in Gemini Workshop → Revealing the Overshadow; 3. Gold x Platinum x Diamond : Plaques from Hip-Hop Legends; 4. FREE MASTERMIND How to Magnetically Attract your Ideal Woman in 90 secs DC; 5. Youth Entrepreneur Day;
Washington StatePosted by
Washington Voice

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Washington

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Washington: 1. Sales Representative; 2. Work At Home Account Executive-Retention; 3. Administrative Assistant, Law Firm- $45K- Washington, DC; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Average $215,000/Year + $7,500 Sign-On Bonus; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every 2 Weeks - Earn Up to $1,995/Week; 8. SALARY PAID OTR COMPANY DRIVER **PAY INCREASED**; 9. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome; 10. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/28/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week;
Washington StatePosted by
Washington Voice

Vaccine database: Washington sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Washington: 1. 2202 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE (202) 678-6010; 2. 1117 10th St NW (202) 326-1401; 3. 3240 Pennsylvania Ave. SE (202) 584-5700; 4. 661 Pennsylvania Ave. SE (202) 543-3305; 5. 845 Bladensburg Rd NE (202) 397-2600; 6. 1199 Vermont Ave NW (202) 628-0720; 7. 5227 Georgia Ave NW (202) 723-5811; 8. 1755 Columbia Rd NW (202) 234-8601; 9. 2834 Alabama Ave SE (202) 582-4800; 10. 2350 Washington Pl NE (202) 635-8520; 11. 128 130 Kennedy St NW (202) 829-3235; 12. 2226 Wisconsin Ave (202) 944-8671; 13. 435 8th St NW (202) 783-4293; 14. 3031 14th St NW (202) 332-4865; 15. 2129 14th Street, North West (202) 299-0138; 16. 1000 U St NW (202) 518-2978; 17. 1100 New Jersey Ave SE (202) 488-2364; 18. 645 H St NE (202) 544-1878; 19. 804 Maine Ave SW (202) 488-1428; 20. 1515 New York Ave NE (202) 269-0005; 21. 7828 Georgia Ave NW (202) 882-1132; 22. 1506 21st St NW (202) 818-8070; 23. 326 East Capitol St NE (202) 543-4400; 24. 1800 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE (202) 503-3610; 25. 1400 7th St NW 202-238-0181; 26. 300 H St NE 202-548-5101; 27. 1050 Brentwood Rd NE 202-281-3901; 28. 1345 Park Rd NW 202-777-1078; 29. 1535 Alabama Ave SE 202-610-6450; 30. 1631 Kalorama Rd NW (202) 299-0874; 31. 1350 Potomac Ave SE (202) 544-1613; 32. 1201 First St NE (202) 589-0127; 33. 401 M St SE (202) 554-2076; 34. 1841 Columbia Rd NW (202) 795-9711; 35. 3001 P St NW (202) 337-4100; 36. 6500 Piney Branch Rd NW 202-723-5612; 37. 2845 Alabama Ave SE 202-575-7527; 38. 490 L St NW 202-719-2439; 39. 3830 Georgia Ave NW 202-722-4067; 40. 1100 4th St SW 202-719-2500; 41. 1855 Wisconsin Ave NW 202-333-6048; 42. 415 14th St SE 202-920-5875; 43. 1747 Columbia Rd NW 202-667-2080; 44. 1601 Maryland Ave NE 202-398-6900; 45. 5545 Connecticut Ave NW 202-364-0320; 46. 1217 22nd St NW 202-776-9084; 47. 801 7th St NW 202-789-5345; 48. 1155 F St NW #975 202-969-8814; 49. 1306 U St NW 202-328-8761; 50. 1815 Connecticut Ave NW 202-332-1718; 51. 3301 New Mexico Ave NW 202-966-4900; 52. 5929 Georgia Ave NW 202-719-3770;
Washington StatePosted by
Washington Voice

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Washington

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Washington: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300/Week Guaranteed - Excellent Benefits; 2. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 3. Life Insurance Agent; 4. Sales Representative; 5. Store Management Opportunities in Olney, Maryland; 6. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention; 7. Warehouse Attendant - Earn up to $18.50/hr; 8. Delivery Associate DMD9 Washington, DC (Starting pay $17.50/hr*+); 9. Office Services Associate; 10. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits;
Washington StatePosted by
Washington Voice

Ready for a change? These Washington jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Washington: 1. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 2. Kitchen Cabinet Installer; 3. Greeter; 4. Meat Supervisor; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Earn Up to $1,500/Week; 6. CDL Local Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $75,000/Year + Benefits; 7. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Average $1,300/Week; 8. Regional Account Manager - Landscape Maintenance; 9. Class A CDL Flatbed Truck Driver Job in Alexandria, VA; 10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay;