Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

Paying too much for gas Oklahoma City? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Oklahoma City Voice
Oklahoma City Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0aSzY84D00

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Gas prices vary across the Oklahoma City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.56 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Oklahoma City area ranged from $2.43 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.63 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 440 Nw 6Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

440 Nw 6Th St, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

Speed Mart

1700 N May Ave, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.45
$--

Conoco

4301 Tinker Diagonal St, Del City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.79

Remington Discount Tobacco

5101 N Martin Luther King Ave, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Sinclair

5923 S Sunnylane Rd, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

5924 S Sunnylane Rd, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.15
$3.35
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CM Food Mart at 6201 Nw 10Th St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.43 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City, OK
212
Followers
226
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oklahoma City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Traffic
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shell#Cm Food Mart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
Oklahoma City Voice

Here’s the cheapest gas in Oklahoma City Saturday

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oklahoma City area offering savings of $0.56 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 4201 N May Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.43 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Speed Mart at 1700 N May Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
Oklahoma City Voice

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Oklahoma City's cheapest

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) You could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on diesel in Oklahoma City, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Oklahoma City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.49, at Shamrock at 5421 Nw 10Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Shell at 1616 N Portland Ave.
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
Oklahoma City Voice

This is the cheapest gas in Oklahoma City right now

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) According to Oklahoma City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on gas. Sam's Club at 4201 N May Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.41 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 440 Nw 6Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
Oklahoma City Voice

Work remotely in Oklahoma City — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Sales Representative - Remote; 2. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed - Work from Home; 3. Management Development - Agency Owner (Work Remotely); 4. Sales Reps needed ~work from home; 5. 100% Remote Customer Service--Healthcare Industry; 6. Remote Customer Service Representative - Work From Home; 7. Customer Service Rep (Work from Home in OK.); 8. Customer Experience Representative - Remote - Sat-Sun 11p-7:30a, EST; 9. Customer Service Representative-Work at home; 10. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter;
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
Oklahoma City Voice

Check out these homes on the Oklahoma City market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome home to your new gated community. This half duplex is absolutely stunning. You are welcomed by a large living space with the kitchen being right off the living. The kitchen features one year old appliances and granite countertops. Being welcomed into your master suite. This room features nice square footage as well as high ceilings. There is a wonderful walk in closet in the master bath as well a jetted whirlpool tub. This is the kind of master suite you will fall in love with. Inside this gated you community you have a Rec center and pool for the entire family to enjoy. Come check out your new dream home and neighborhood today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brett C Watson, Hamilwood Real Estate at 405-631-2882</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTT0slMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtT0NNQVJPSy05NTg2NzAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> 7009 and 7011 are being sold together for this price! There have been wonderful and expensive repairs made to this property over the last several years. The disclosures explain the details. The Lakewood Estate duplexes do not hit the market very often. This is a quiet and peaceful neighborhood and the location is fantastic. There are tenants living here so a 24 hour showing time is requested please. This would make a wonderful place to live for anyone!Professional photos are due in a week!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Misti Aduddell, McGraw REALTORS (BO) at 405-348-4422</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTT0slMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtT0NNQVJPSy05NTQ5MTAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> New Home- Ready Summer 2021 A French Modern Style with charming curb appeal. Camden Park offers maintenance free lawns & easy living. This expanded Dawson plan is very open & a dream for interior lovers & entertainers alike, offering versatility in the layout with very spacious rooms. Flexible spaces-3rd bedroom/Study option + Study/Formal Dining. Kitchen features KitchenAid appliances, butler's & walk-in pantry, fabulous storage, luxury owner's retreat & bath w/ double vanities, walk in shower & the master closet connect to utility room. Separate guest bedrooms & walkup storage or future space upstairs. Enjoy luxury living in a community with a resort style clubhouse situated in common area which offers an amazing commercial kitchen, large great room w/ cathedral ceiling, full fitness room complete w/ Lifetime Fitness equipment, coffee bar, outdoor fire pit, commercial grill, resort style swimming pool, beautiful landscaping. There is time to make color selections now!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tracy Thomas Jungels, Keller Williams Central OK ED at 405-330-2626</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTT0slMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtT0NNQVJPSy05NDQ1OTElMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Breathtaking corner lot in one of OKC's most prestigious areas. Mid Century architecture captures the beauty of the outdoors with large picture windows along the back of the home overlooking the sparkling pool & lush landscaping. Relax and enjoy your morning coffee while listening to the sound of the peaceful water feature in a private backyard oasis on approximately .69 acres. Grand open spaces are perfect for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms and ample storage throughout the home. Owner's Suite includes a sitting area, his & hers bath (two full bathrooms) and convenient access to the backyard. So many unique things about this home! Convenient location within minutes of upscale shopping and dining, Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club and all of the wonderful things OKC has to offer.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Angela McReynolds, eXp Realty at 888-560-3964</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTT0slMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtT0NNQVJPSy05NDIzNDUlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Oklahoma City Voice

These Oklahoma City companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Oklahoma City are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 2. Customer Service Rep (Work from Home in OK.); 3. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 4. Customer Service Representative-Remote; 5. Customer Care Associate - Remote (Oklahoma City, OK); 6. Contact Center Representative; 7. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 8. Outside Sales / Account Manager; 9. Educational Sales Coordinator (Work from Home); 10. Insurance Sales, Licensed Agents Stability!;