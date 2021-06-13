Paying too much for gas Oklahoma City? Analysis shows most expensive station

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Gas prices vary across the Oklahoma City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.56 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Oklahoma City area ranged from $2.43 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.63 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 440 Nw 6Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 440 Nw 6Th St, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Speed Mart 1700 N May Ave, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.45 $ --

Conoco 4301 Tinker Diagonal St, Del City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Remington Discount Tobacco 5101 N Martin Luther King Ave, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 5923 S Sunnylane Rd, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 5924 S Sunnylane Rd, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CM Food Mart at 6201 Nw 10Th St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.43 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.