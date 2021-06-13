Analysis shows most expensive gas in Albuquerque
(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Albuquerque area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.57 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $2.91 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Albuquerque area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Albuquerque area appeared to be at Alon, at 3600 Wyoming Blvd Ne.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.79
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.32
$3.70
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.02
$3.32
$3.62
$3.19
|card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.67
$3.24
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 5400 Zuni Rd Se. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.