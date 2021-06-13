Analysis shows most expensive gas in Albuquerque

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Albuquerque area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.57 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $2.91 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Albuquerque area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Albuquerque area appeared to be at Alon, at 3600 Wyoming Blvd Ne.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Alon 3600 Wyoming Blvd Ne, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2124 San Mateo Blvd Ne, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gibson FoodMart 5501 Gibson Blvd Se, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ --

Shell 3008 San Mateo Blvd Ne, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.32 $ 3.70 $ 3.05

Texaco 1401 Broadway Blvd Se, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2012 7Th St Nw, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 3.62 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 5400 Zuni Rd Se. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.