Albuquerque, NM

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Albuquerque

Posted by 
Albuquerque Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0aSzY7BU00

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Albuquerque area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.57 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $2.91 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Albuquerque area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Albuquerque area appeared to be at Alon, at 3600 Wyoming Blvd Ne.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Alon

3600 Wyoming Blvd Ne, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2124 San Mateo Blvd Ne, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Gibson FoodMart

5501 Gibson Blvd Se, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.79
$3.99
$--

Shell

3008 San Mateo Blvd Ne, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.32
$3.70
$3.05

Texaco

1401 Broadway Blvd Se, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2012 7Th St Nw, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.02
$3.32
$3.62
$3.19
card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.67
$3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 5400 Zuni Rd Se. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

