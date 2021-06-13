Cancel
Tampa, FL

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Tampa

Posted by 
Tampa Times
Tampa Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cKhEZ_0aSzY6Il00

(TAMPA, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Tampa area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Tampa area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.96 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 4650 W Kennedy Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Tampa area that as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

4650 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

BP

4843 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

818 W Platt St, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$3.19

Metro Gas

900 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.55
$3.85
$--
card
card$3.05
$3.65
$3.95
$--

Shell

4205 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.40
$3.85
$--
card
card$3.05
$3.50
$3.95
$--

Shell

6211 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$2.91
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.01

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 1505 N Dale Mabry Hwy. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Tampa, FL
180
Followers
235
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tampa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

