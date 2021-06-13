Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Tampa
(TAMPA, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Tampa area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Tampa area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.96 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 4650 W Kennedy Blvd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Tampa area that as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.55
$3.85
$--
|card
card$3.05
$3.65
$3.95
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.40
$3.85
$--
|card
card$3.05
$3.50
$3.95
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$2.91
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.01
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 1505 N Dale Mabry Hwy. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.