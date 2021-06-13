Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Tampa

(TAMPA, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Tampa area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Tampa area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.96 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 4650 W Kennedy Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Tampa area that as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 4650 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 4843 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 818 W Platt St, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Metro Gas 900 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ --

Shell 4205 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.40 $ 3.85 $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.50 $ 3.95 $ --

Shell 6211 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.91 card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.01

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 1505 N Dale Mabry Hwy. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.