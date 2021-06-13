Where’s the most expensive gas in Memphis?

(MEMPHIS, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Memphis?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Memphis area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 186 N Danny Thomas Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 186 N Danny Thomas Blvd, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 464 N Main St, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ -- $ --

Exxon 1003 Union Ave, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 833 S Bb King Blvd, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 843 Mississippi Blvd, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1355 Union Ave, Memphis - Midtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 3900 Petro Dr. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.