Memphis, TN

Where’s the most expensive gas in Memphis?

Posted by 
Memphis Bulletin
 8 days ago
(MEMPHIS, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Memphis?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Memphis area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 186 N Danny Thomas Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

186 N Danny Thomas Blvd, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Shell

464 N Main St, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$--
$--

Exxon

1003 Union Ave, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

833 S Bb King Blvd, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

BP

843 Mississippi Blvd, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1355 Union Ave, Memphis - Midtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 3900 Petro Dr. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Memphis, TN
ABOUT

With Memphis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

