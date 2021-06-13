Cancel
Louisville, KY

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Louisville

Posted by 
Louisville Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0aSzY3ea00

(LOUISVILLE, KY) Are you paying too much for gas in Louisville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Louisville area was $3.12 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 931 Dixie Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

931 Dixie Hwy, Louisville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$2.99

Kroger

2864 Charlestown Rd, New Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$--

Shell

3630 Charlestown Rd, New Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.95
$3.25

Louisville Metro

900 Marriott Dr, Clarksville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.54
$3.84
$3.29

Marathon

1317 E 10Th St, Jeffersonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.22
$3.38
$3.68
$3.29

Circle K

3211 E 10Th St, Jeffersonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.22
$3.51
$3.91
$3.27

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3408 Bardstown Rd. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Louisville, KY
ABOUT

With Louisville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

