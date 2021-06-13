Analysis shows most expensive gas in Louisville

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Modern Family Home & Backyard Oasis! This updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Ranch has open-concept kitchen/living space with new flooring throughout. The finished walk-out basement has an addt'l room that can be used for home office, guest quarters, or play area. French doors that open from the kitchen, take you to the large covered deck that overlooks a serene & beautiful view of the outdoor entertainment area; offering a private inground pool & covered cabana. Seller is offering to help new owners open and prepare the pool for the season! This property has been renovated over the past two years AND is SECTION 8 APPROVED ($975 paid by section 8 and tenant pays $59/mo for total rent of $1034/mo). Three bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms and new kitchen cabinets, updated laminated floors on first floor, second floor is carpet. Laundry area next to the kitchen on the first floor and covered deck int he back yard. HURRY MAKES YOUR PRIVATE APPOINTMENT QUICKLY BEFORE IS GONE. The large living room with lots of natural light and original brick fireplace opens into the spacious, updated kitchen. The kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, lots of counter space and plenty of room for a kitchen table or island. The conveniently located laundry area is just off the kitchen. Two bedrooms each have their own remodeled bathrooms. The private rear yard adds great additional living space and is great for gardening or entertaining outdoors! With nothing to do but move right in, this classic is the perfect place to call home. As you approach the house along the gravel drive you can't help but admire the gorgeous french doors and iron balconies that give this home its stately appearance. Upon entering the spacious foyer you'll notice gorgeous oak floors along with the original iron staircase railing that exudes both charm and class. The foyer is flanked by the living room with a wood burning fireplace to the left and the dining room/ kitchen to the right. The kitchen features stunning marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, a farmhouse sink, along with a wet bar and wine cooler. The wood paneled den is the heart of the home and features another wood burning fireplace, a bar area and two sets of french doors that open to the glassed-in sunroom/ dining area. Warm natural light floods the sunroom which offers sweeping views of the rear yard and mature trees. Atop the stairs on the second level, you'll find walls lined with closets and french doors overlooking the front drive. The right wing contains two sizable rooms that share a hall bath. Each of these rooms has doors that lead to the terrace over the garage. The left wing of the house is where you'll find the primary bedroom suite. This magnificent room has 4 sets of closets, a stately fireplace, and a lavish bathroom with a private terrace -perfect for sunbathing and relaxing. This terrace may also be accessed by the two-story iron spiral staircase that connects to both the sunroom and rear yard. Down on the lower level you'll find a sizable family room with a fireplace and bar that mirrors the den above. Just past the fireplace is a full bath and guest bedroom. The unfinished portion of the lower level is where you'll find the laundry, half bath along with ample storage or craft space. For any other questions please contact the listing agents.