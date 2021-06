“Are you coming over tonight? I’ll make a chicken.” There are few things more reassuring than heading to someone’s house for dinner and getting that text. All the best people I know make a really good chicken. The legendary food writer Simon Hopkinson (if there is such a thing as a perfect roast chicken recipe, it’s his) once said: “A good cook can produce a good dish from any old scrawnbag of a chook”. He’s right – a really high quality bird is a wonderful thing, but careful, confident cooking is the key when it comes to producing a good chook. And when it’s good, it’s pretty much unbeatable.