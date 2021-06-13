Where’s the most expensive gas in Sacramento?

(SACRAMENTO, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Sacramento?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.90 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.79 per gallon to $4.69, with an average price of $4.15 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sacramento area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sacramento area appeared to be at Chevron, at 705 Harbor Pointe Pl.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sacramento area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 705 Harbor Pointe Pl, West Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ 5.19 $ --

Chevron 2449 Northgate Blvd, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.89 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 4.99

Chevron 2738 El Centro Rd, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.29

Chevron 4200 Norwood Ave, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ --

Chevron 7901 College Town Dr, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.45 $ 4.61 $ 4.71 $ 4.49

Shell 8040 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.49 card card $ 4.45 $ -- $ -- $ 4.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pilot at 2828 El Centro Rd. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.