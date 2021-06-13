Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Where’s the most expensive gas in Sacramento?

Posted by 
Sacramento News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5uvK_0aSzY00P00

(SACRAMENTO, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Sacramento?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.90 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.79 per gallon to $4.69, with an average price of $4.15 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sacramento area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sacramento area appeared to be at Chevron, at 705 Harbor Pointe Pl.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sacramento area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

705 Harbor Pointe Pl, West Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$--
$5.19
$--

Chevron

2449 Northgate Blvd, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.49
$4.69
$4.89
$4.89
card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.99
$4.99

Chevron

2738 El Centro Rd, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.29

Chevron

4200 Norwood Ave, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.99
$--

Chevron

7901 College Town Dr, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.45
$4.61
$4.71
$4.49

Shell

8040 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.49
card
card$4.45
$--
$--
$4.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pilot at 2828 El Centro Rd. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sacramento, CA
ABOUT

With Sacramento News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

