Columbus, OH

Are you overpaying for gas in Columbus? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Columbus News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dHOZ_0aSzXyTb00

(COLUMBUS, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Columbus?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Columbus area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.11 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Certified, at 1270 Harmon Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Certified

1270 Harmon Ave, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.65
$--
$3.33

Ohio Oil

665 Parsons Ave, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.59
$3.99

Sunoco

1010 Harmon Ave, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$--

Sunoco

2280 Stelzer Rd, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.59
$--

BP

660 Neil Ave, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.44
$3.72
$--

Shell

666 E Hudson St, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.15
$3.65
$3.95
$--
card
card$3.16
$3.65
$3.95
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 1091 S High St. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Columbus News Alert

Columbus News Alert

Columbus, OH
236
Followers
229
Post
11K+
Views
