Milwaukee, WI

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Dispatch
Milwaukee Dispatch
 8 days ago
(MILWAUKEE, WI) Gas prices vary across the Milwaukee area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Milwaukee area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.02 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 350 N Plankinton Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Milwaukee area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP

350 N Plankinton Ave, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

4302 W Capitol Dr, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$--
$3.79
$2.99
card
card$3.29
$--
$3.89
$3.09

Jetz

1425 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.26
$3.76
$4.16
$--

BP

1202 W Highland Ave, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.99
$3.49

BP

914 W National Ave, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$--

CITGO

2237 N Holton St, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Clark at 3434 W Oklahoma Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Milwaukee, WI
ABOUT

With Milwaukee Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

