Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Milwaukee

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Gas prices vary across the Milwaukee area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Milwaukee area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.02 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 350 N Plankinton Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Milwaukee area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP 350 N Plankinton Ave, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 4302 W Capitol Dr, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Jetz 1425 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ 3.76 $ 4.16 $ --

BP 1202 W Highland Ave, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.49

BP 914 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ --

CITGO 2237 N Holton St, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Clark at 3434 W Oklahoma Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.