El Paso, TX

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in El Paso as of Sunday

Posted by 
El Paso Dispatch
El Paso Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUJre_0aSzXsBF00

(EL PASO, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in El Paso?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.13 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the El Paso area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron , at 220 E Paisano Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

220 E Paisano Dr, El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.59
$--

Circle K

300 Saint Vrain St, El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.59
$3.89
$--

Circle K

1408 W Yandell Dr, El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.65
$3.95
$3.19

Circle K

2200 N Mesa St, El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.65
$3.95
$3.19

Chevron

2329 Missouri Ave, El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

Valero

3815 Pershing Dr, El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.32
$3.72
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 6101 Gateway Blvd W . As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

El Paso Dispatch

El Paso Dispatch

El Paso, TX
ABOUT

With El Paso Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

