High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in El Paso as of Sunday

(EL PASO, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in El Paso?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.13 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the El Paso area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron , at 220 E Paisano Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 220 E Paisano Dr, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ --

Circle K 300 Saint Vrain St, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Circle K 1408 W Yandell Dr, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.19

Circle K 2200 N Mesa St, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.19

Chevron 2329 Missouri Ave, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 3815 Pershing Dr, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.32 $ 3.72 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 6101 Gateway Blvd W . As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.