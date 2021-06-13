Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Ronald L. Hoewing, 65, Carthage
Ronald Leroy “Ron” Hoewing, 65 of Carthage, IL formerly of Keokuk, IA died Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Ron was born July 12, 1955 in Keokuk, IA the son of Curtis Leroy and Helen Louise Crowell Hoewing. Ron graduated from Keokuk Senior High with the class of 1973. He furthered his education at Western Illinois University in Macomb, IL where he received his Bachelor’s degree in history.www.pencitycurrent.com